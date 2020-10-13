Advice in Australia: models in motion

Where we’ve come from, where we are now and where we’re heading. This episode considers the external and internal impacts that have combined to deliver the local wealth management industry to where it is today and what recent events might tell us about the future direction. The conversation reflects on the Hayne royal commission, looks at Covid19 as a catalyst for change and considers advice in the context of a post product distribution and new revenue fee model world.

Participants:

• Simon Hoyle, head of market insights, CoreData

• Lena Ridley, general manager, Profile Financial Services

Moderator:

• Matthew Smith, Conexus Financial/Professional Planner