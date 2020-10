It takes a village to support advisers in delivering a service and outcomes that meets clients’ needs in a cost effective way. This episode describes the financial advice value chain, how its composition has morphed over the years and where currently advisers, product and service providers fit.

Participants:

• Mat Walker, chief financial officer, Praemium

• Simon Hoyle, head of market insights, CoreData

Modertor:

• Matthew Smith, Conexus Financial/Professional Planner