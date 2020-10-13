The next step in investment implementation

The way advisers implement their investment recommendations has evolved significantly, most notably in terms of how this process is integrated into businesses as well as the sophistication of outcomes for clients. Investment implementation has fast tracked business efficiency and continuity, it has brought about cost savings and it has been responsible for creating a new institutional-style wholesale and researcher consultant function. This episode considers movements in investment implementation and where the trend is likely to take the advice industry.

Participants:

• James Mantella, head of managed accounts, Netwealth

• Alan Kenny, head of corporate trustee and client solutions, Ironbark Asset Management

Moderator:

• Matthew Smith, Conexus Financial/Professional Planner