Not the same as it used to be: the purpose of platforms

Administration platforms have been a constant in wealth management and continue to evolve alongside advisers and their practices. As the industry chips away at its product distribution mould and progresses its professional status, platforms have needed to evolve too. This episode considers the integration between platform and advice business, it pulls back the curtain on recent developments with platform/adviser agreements, and it asks what will be most valuable and what may already be redundant in these essential partnerships with advisers.

PArticipants:

• Andrew Alcock, chief executive, HUB24

• Virginnia Hottes, executive adviser, Viridian Advisory

Moderator:

• Matthew Smith, Conexus Financial/Professional Planner