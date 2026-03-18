The rapid growth of Australia’s $256 billion managed account sector has captured the attention of investors and advisers, fund managers and platforms, and the regulator. It is estimated that around half of all new advised investment monies flow to separately managed accounts.

There are several reasons for this. Managed accounts offer many important benefits including beneficial ownership of underlying securities, greater flexibility and control, however, the sector is also facing questions about fees, conflicts of interest and lack of transparency.

This month, Professional Planner in partnership with North, is launching a new podcast series called Managed Accounts Decoded. In the first episode, editor-in-chief Aleks Vickovich sits down with North head of managed portfolios and investments Dipin Arora and Institute of Managed Account Professionals chair Toby Potter to discuss the rise and rise of managed accounts, what it means for consumers, and the regulation and governance of the sector.