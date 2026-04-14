The managed accounts sector is approaching the $300 billion milestone and that growth means having more frank conversations about transparency and the importance of advisors aligning their managed accounts with client needs.

In the second episode of Managed Accounts Decoded, Professional Planner editor Chris Dastoor is joined by North general manager for managed portfolios and investments David Hutchison, Arc Point OCIO founding partner Jacqui Fernley and Professor Jerry Parwada, who sits on the Adviser Ratings SMA Standard advisory board.

This discussion explores the implications of ASIC’s review into managed accounts, focusing on governance, conflicts of interest, and consumer outcomes; how the SMA Standard aims to provide a framework for standardizing fees and performance measurement; as well as finding the right outsourced CIO partner.