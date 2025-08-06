With Australia’s oldest baby boomers now in their late 70s, the great wealth transfer is well underway and set to accelerate.

For high-net-worth clients and family offices, this is fuelling demand for advice that encompasses a broad range of specialist areas including business and succession planning, estate planning and philanthropic legacies.

Advisers must also be experts at managing vast investment portfolios, navigating complex family dynamics, and ensuring family wealth remains intact as it traverses the generational divide.

Already, a small but growing number of advice firms are specialising in multi-generational advice, and this guide highlights the enormous opportunity to support Australia’s wealthiest families.

But delivering objective, independent advice to multiple generations in the same family is fundamentally different from traditional models, and requires long-term thinking, a team-based structure and a robust succession plan, for both families and firms.

We hope you find this guide informative, insightful and inspirational.

