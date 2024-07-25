After flagging it in the recent restructuring announcement, Insignia Financial has revealed that Dave Woodall will become the new superannuation CEO from 1 November.

The appointment came one day after Australian Retirement Trust announced the departure of Woodall from his chief commercial officer role in the fund.

Woodall will have end-to-end accountability for Insignia Financial’s Master Trust Business, and will be responsible for product strategy, management and development, client operations, workplace solutions, sales and insurance.