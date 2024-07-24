The nation’s second-largest super fund, Australian Retirement Trust, has reshuffled its executive team in one of the first major moves under new CEO, David Anderson.

A new operating model, effective immediately, will focus on three lines of business – investments, workplaces and members.

The ART executive committee includes the following appointments:

Chief investment officer – Ian Patrick

Chief operating officer – Kathy Vincent

Chief member experience officer – Simonne Burnett

Chief people officer – Anne Browne

Chief enterprise services officer – Julie Bingham

Chief financial officer – Anthony Rose

Interim chief commercial officer – Steve McKay

Interim chief risk officer – Di Orbell

Dave Woodall, chief commercial officer, will leave the fund later this year after nine years. Lachlan East, chief member officer, has decided to leave at the end of August after 12 years.