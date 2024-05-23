Advisory firm Nestworth Financial Strategists has appointed former Millennium3, Lonsdale and IOOF Alliances chief executive Helen Blackford as CEO.

Blackford led the three Insignia Financial businesses until the end of 2023 after it had announced a re-structure of its advice and licensee operations during the year, including the closure of Lonsdale and Millenium3 later being sold to WT Financial Group.

Prior to Insignia Financial, Blackford held several senior roles at ANZ Wealth Management.

Blackford will replace Paul Fog, who is stepping back from full-time work but will remain on the Nestworth board as a non-executive director.

He will also continue his association with the broader AZ NGA Group which holds a stake in the practice.

Over the past five years, Nestworth has grown significantly under Fog’s leadership, more than doubling revenue and employees.

In 2021, Fog was behind the group’s strategic partnership with AZ NGA and has been spearheading Nestworth’s integrated “super firm” strategy.

Last year, Nestworth acquired Australian Unity’s financial advice and corporate superannuation services business.

Today, the group has 82 employees, around 4000 clients and seven locations.

Blackford is the second former licensee head to be picked up by an AZ NGA-backed business after former Diverger CEO Nathan Jacobsen was appointed to lead Vital Business Partners.