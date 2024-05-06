The stage three income tax rate cuts that kick in from 1 July 2024 give advisers a unique opportunity to talk to high-net-worth clients about bringing forward future years of contributions for charitable giving.

That’s the view of Kate Bowditch, partnerships and development lead at Australian Philanthropic Services, a not-for-profit philanthropic services organisation.

Rather than making ongoing one-off annual donations, Bowditch believes that clients could consider making a lump sum donation before the end of this financial year to benefit from the changes in tax thresholds for FY25 onwards.

They can then place that lump sum in an ancillary fund for the future benefit of the charities they support.

“They will secure a larger tax deduction now while their marginal tax rates are higher, but then they also have the flexibility to distribute the balance to charities over time,” Bowditch tells Professional Planner.

Funds in an ancillary fund are tax-exempt and franking credits are refunded, helping the philanthropic dollar to go much further. Donations can be claimed in full or spread up to five years. With good investment management and the benefits of compounding, the funds can continue to grow.

“Clients can even support their charities beyond their lifetimes because these structures can exist perpetually,” Bowditch says.

“Rather than getting to the 11th hour of the financial year and trying to identify organisations they want to support, ancillary funds give clients more time to make more considered decisions.”

According to Bowditch, two types of ancillary funds exist, private ancillary funds and public ancillary funds.

Public ancillary funds must ask for donations from the public. In contrast, private ancillary funds are restricted in their ability to receive donations from people other than their founders or relatives, associates and employees of the founders.