Australia’s retirement age has increased four years between 2000 and 2020, which was the 12th biggest increase in all OECD countries, according to study from Age Calculator.

The nation’s retirement age increased from 59.65 to 63.7 during this period, which calculated the ranking based on OECD demographic data.

New Zealand was the only non-European country in the top 10. The nation comes in fourth place with a 9.84 per cent retirement age (67) increase as well as highest retirement age on the list.