UniSuper has nabbed fellow industry fund Cbus’ talent Wade Martin as its new chief risk officer.

Martin will replace Andrew Raftis, who retired at the end of 2023 after three years at UniSuper.

Having spent 13 years at Cbus, Martin held the same chief risk officer role for the past four years.

Prior to that, he was at KPMG for eight years prior in various audit and risk consulting roles within financial services.