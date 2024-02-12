Advice network Count has acquired Solutions Centric, an Australian company that provides offshore accounting, tax and SMSF services out of India.

The acquisition came as Count sought to expand its services segment to support accounting and financial planning businesses (IT and offshore capabilities), along with actuarial certificates, SMSF and tax training/education.

Post completion, Solutions Centric will continue operating as a stand-alone entity under Count’s equity partnership model.

Count has also acquired the accounting client books of Business Accounting Melbourne and May Klye & Associates in the past two weeks.