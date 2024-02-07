Aware Super has reorganised its executive team, appointing HESTA chief financial officer Sally Collins as chief operating officer with an expanded remit.

Collins spent close to two years at the healthcare industry fund as its CFO. Prior to that, she held both customer-facing roles at AXA, CBA and NAB and was the chief operating officer of the Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

At Aware, she will have a wide-ranging duty including overseeing technology and data governance and investment operations.

Incumbent COO Jo Brennan will take on a newly created role dedicated to optimising Aware Super’s investment in digital technology and financial advice.

Current group executive member growth, Steve Travis, will retain his role with expanded scope.

Chief of staff and group executive for Victoria, Katrina McPhee, will lead a newly created communications, public affairs and advocacy team.

Group executive finance, strategy and transformation, Tim Elliott, would leave Aware after more than 11 years to pursue other opportunities.

The changes are effective from 2 April.