TAL has appointed Georgina Croft as its chief claims officer and to the executive team, replacing Jenny Oliver who was named TAL chief executive, group life and retirement in October 2023.

She joins from BT Financial Group, where she is the chief customer services officer.

Previously, she spent 13 years at Westpac (the parent company of BT) where she held several senior roles, including as the chief operating officer of the bank’s insurance division.

The appointment is effective from 1 March 2024.