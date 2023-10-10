TAL group CEO and managing director Brett Clark has announced new executive leadership appointments, effective immediately, within the Group Life & Retirement business, Individual Life business, and Technology.

Jenny Oliver has been appointed to the role of chief executive – group life & retirement, responsible for leading TAL’s partnerships with the superannuation community in providing market-leading life insurance solutions to superannuation fund members, and leading TAL’s work in the development of solutions that support Australians to retire with confidence.

TAL will undertake a recruitment process to fill the chief claims officer role vacated by Oliver. In the interim, Oliver will continue to provide executive oversight for TAL’s claims function.

Chief commercial officer – individual life, Tim Thorne, has announced his retirement from TAL after 10 years to pursue a non-executive portfolio.

Fiona Macgregor has been appointed as chief executive – individual life, replacing Thorne. Macgregor has held a number of leadership roles across innovation, customer, brand and technology. In particular, as chief information & innovation officer

Executive general manager, technology, Hinesh Chauhan, has been promoted to the role of TAL’s chief information officer, with responsibility for the company’s technology function.

Clark said: “These leadership appointments to Group Life & Retirement, Individual Life and Technology reflect TAL’s unwavering commitment to our customers and partners and I am delighted that it has been an obvious choice to appoint these roles from within TAL, reflecting our commitment to leadership development and succession planning.

“I would also like to thank Tim for his valuable contributions to TAL over a decade and his leadership of the Individual Life business through a period of significant growth and change.”