The Financial Advice Association has warned its members against what appears to be a phishing email from CEO Sarah Abood on Wednesday.

Announced on LinkedIn, the organisation said the phishing email appears to have been sent from ‘s.abood@member-fpa.org’ and includes a business name (not always the current business name) in the subject line.

Those who received the scam emails are encouraged to forward it as an attachment to it@faaa.au.