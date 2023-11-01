Software company APIR has identified 228 financial product registrations in the September quarter of 2023, in line with the five-year rolling average for the same period.

Highlights of the quarter include:

Registrations of managed investment products were up almost 18 per cent on the quarterly average over the past five years, at 192;

Managed accounts product registrations were 50 per cent higher than the rolling five-year average for the period, at 27;

Registration of superannuation products, and in particular investment options, were considerably lower than the rolling five-year average for the period, at 7; and

Terminations for the September 2023 quarter were down significantly on the rolling five-year average for the period, at 79.

APIR identifies, codes and manages reference data for unlisted financial products, and has identified over 30,000 individual financial products in its 30 years of operation.