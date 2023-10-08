Wealth platform provider Mason Stevens has appointed David Macri as head of asset allocation.

Macri has more than 25 years of experience in investment management, multi-asset portfolio management, superannuation, strategic planning, and executive leadership.

Macri will report to chief investment officer Jacqueline Fernley and will oversee asset allocation solutions for Mason Stevens’ platform clients running managed portfolios.

Macri left Australian Ethical in September this year after 14 years with the company, including 11 as chief investment officer.

His appointment follows Mason Stevens’ recent hire of chief financial officer Laurent Toussaint.