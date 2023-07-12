Specialist wealth platform provider Mason Stevens has appointed Laurent Toussaint as chief financial officer.

He will commence in the role after he departs Count, which was announced yesterday. Toussaint will replace Wayne Twomey, who will work to ensure a smooth transition before his retirement.

Toussaint has 25 years of experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, and executive leadership. His previous roles include chief financial officer at Ambition and associate director of mergers and acquisitions at Deloitte.