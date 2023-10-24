Experienced super industry leader Melinda Howes has joined AMP as its group executive for superannuation and investments.

Howes, currently a partner in KPMG’s superannuation and actuarial practices and previously the managing director of superannuation at BT Financial Group, will join AMP in January 2024.

She will lead AMP’s combined Superannuation-Master Trust and Investments businesses, outlining strategy for the arms and overseeing investment performance and management.

The announcement came after a slew of recent senior appointments in AMP, including Edwina Maloney as group executive, platforms and Matt Lawler to group executive, advice.