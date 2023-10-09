The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has announced the inaugural recipients of its ReCALIbrate grants program. They are:

Kirsten Genter, Zurich Assure

Asha Burrows, Platinum Partners

Azaria Bell, Skye Wealth

Trish Gregory CFPR, Fox and Hare Financial Advice

Adele Martin, Adele Martin – Money Mentor

The program will provide $2,000 in grants to these female financial risk advisers to attend the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) Congress in Adelaide between 20 and 22 November 2023.

Each recipient will also be paired with a senior female life insurance industry leader and have the opportunity to have two in-person or virtual meetings. The purpose of these meetings will be to provide a forum for mentorship, learning, support, and advice.

“Through research conducted by CALI on behalf of our members, it is clear that women have unique advice needs and having a financial adviser that understands their circumstances and needs is crucial to effective and impactful advice,” CALI CEO Christine Cupitt said in a media release today.

FAAA CEO Sarah Abood said: “With a shared desire to encourage engagement among female financial risk advisers and foster the next generation of female talent, we are pleased to support CALI’s ReCALIbrate program. We look forward to welcoming the ReCALIbrate recipients to the FAAA Congress in November.”