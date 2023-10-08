Allianz Retire+ has appointed Justine Marquet as head of technical services.

She will provide technical support and educational resources to assist advisers and super funds with retirement planning. Additionally, she will support the rollout of the AGILE product, which was launched earlier this year.

Marquet has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and has worked across product development, regulatory change, operations, and sales functions. Her career has also spanned superannuation, retirement, wealth, insurance, and financial advice.

She was most recently head of technical services at MLC Life.