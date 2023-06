Allianz Retire+ has received an ‘approved’ rating for its longevity solution AGILE from Lonsec Research.

Lonsec determined AGILE to be a thoughtfully-considered and well-designed product that can assist retirees in overcoming the longevity risk by providing a steady or rising income stream over an investor’s lifetime.

The solution was developed in consultation with the adviser community, superannuation funds, direct retiree feedback, and Allianz’s global network.