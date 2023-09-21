Industry super fund HESTA has welcomed the Victorian Government’s 2024-34 statement on housing and the partnership approach to foster the conditions necessary to stimulate investment and expedite the construction of high-quality homes.

The fund has recently committed more than $100 million to an affordable housing build-to-rent project in Kensington, Victoria, through Super Housing Partnerships.

HESTA joined forces with Super Housing Partnerships in November 2022 to increase affordable housing in Australia. They are aiming to provide stable, long-term returns to members while meeting the demand for affordable and social housing.