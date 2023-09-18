The CFA Institute has launched a private markets and alternative investments certificate.

Built on CFA Program content, the certificate is available to Australian investment professionals and provides foundation-level knowledge on private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, commodities, and hedge funds.

The course is for new entrants to the industry who aspire to work for a general partner firm or other alternatives specialist, existing investors or asset owners who seek to allocate investments to private markets or alternative investments, and consultants working with general partner or limited partner firms who wish to understand the investment landscape and industry terminology for the benefit of their clients.

It is a five-course, self-paced online program with a foundational curriculum that is enhanced with additional practitioner insights and perspectives.

The five courses are: