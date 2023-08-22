The Financial Advice Association has launched its inaugural FAAA Awards program, designed to recognise members who deliver the highest standards of professional and trusted advice to Australian consumers, and those who are going above and beyond to support their local communities.

The FAAA Awards awards recognise excellence in financial advice across six categories:

C ertified financial planner ® professional of the year

Adviser of the y ear

Inspire Women – excellence in advice award

Professional practice of the year

Gen Next rising star of the year

University student of the year

Stage one of the judging process includes a formal submission via the online judging portal, addressing a series of questions with supporting documentation, as well as a short video.

The judging panels will then shortlist each category.

Finalists will participate in a round of interviews as part of the finalist showcase in the week commencing 9 October.

Winners will be announced at the FAAA awards gala dinner in Adelaide on 21 November.

Applications for the FAAA Awards close on 8 September.

It is the first awards of the combined association after the Financial Planning Association and Association of Financial Advisers merged earlier this year.