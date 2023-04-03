The FPA and the AFA have merged to form the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA), with AFA president Sam Perara stepping away from the merged entity.

In a media release on Monday morning marking the official date of the merger, it confirmed its board directors and unveiled a new logo symbolising its voice in dialogue with key stakeholders.

AFA chief executive Phil Anderson will be interim general manager of policy and advocacy, as well as general manager overseeing the transition.

Perera will remain as AFA president until it is wound up.

“I have decided to refocus my time toward my family, staff and practice who have been patient with my absence whilst I served on the AFA board,” Perera said. “I will remain an active member of the FAAA and continue to contribute in the areas of policy and advocacy.”

While FPA members will start to see a transition to the new FAAA branding over the coming weeks, the AFA will continue to operate under its own brand until 30 June, when those members who renew will move to the FAAA.

FPA and AFA membership renewals will kick off in May. All branding, website, and membership activity will be fully transitioned to the FAAA branding by 30 June.

The FPA directors who will serve on the FAAA board are:

David Sharpe (chair)

Diana D’Ambra

Kearsten James

William Johns

Jade Khao

Julie Matheson

Angela Martyn

Julian Place

The nominated AFA directors who will serve on the FAAA board are: