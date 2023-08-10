Fund researcher Lonsec has appointed Nathan Lim as chief investment officer and executive director of Lonsec Investment Solutions, the group’s investment division.

Lim joins Lonsec from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia, where he was co-head of investment management services. Prior to Morgan Stanley, he managed the international shares fund of Australian Ethical Investment.

He began his career in 1995, and has developed extensive experience in asset management, research, and stockbroking across Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.