Insurance company LifeBid has launched an equity raising campaign with crowdfunding platform Stride Equity.

It is the first company approved for investment and simultaneous hosting on the Stride Equity platform, which only showcases companies that have been pre-approved by Stride’s investment team and fulfil its requirements for strategic co-investment.

The launch of the crowdfunding campaign follows a $700,000 co-investment from the Stride Group and industry partners.

Additionally, LifeBid is developing an end-to-end technology solution to change how life insurance advice is provided and managed. It has been designed to enable advisers and insurers to easily engage, educate, advise, and manage clients’ life insurance needs while cutting 90 per cent of costs.

There are 2000 advisers on the wait list.