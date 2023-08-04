Industry super fund Cbus Super has appointed Leigh Gavin as head of portfolio strategies to help implement its five-year strategy to internalise over half its assets under management and improve global partnerships to gain access to more investments.

Gavin was previously the head of investment model design at AustralianSuper. Before this, he was chief investment officer of LUCRF Super. He also worked as a senior consultant at Frontier Advisers.

Cbus Super’s previous five-year investment strategy saw 38 per cent of asset management brought in-house, reductions to external manager costs, asset class refinements, and total investment fee savings of $512 million for members.