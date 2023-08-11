Former BT head of platform simplification Russell Brinckley has returned to the business as head of platform strategy and development.

The return comes after a nearly two-year stint as head of consulting at FNZ Australia who had been developing the Edge platform for industry rival CFS.

Brinckley will be responsible for leading and delivering product development in alignment with the platform’s market strategy.

He spent 20 years working at BT before joining FNZ, culminating with him leading a multi-year platform simplification program, the development of the Panorama platform, and BT’s managed account offering.

Brinckley works alongside the Strategy and Product leadership team, reporting to Kathy Vincent who will depart to Australian Retirement Trust at the end of the year to be chief of retirement.