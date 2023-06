Australian Retirement Trust has appointed BT chief strategy and product officer Kathy Vincent as chief of retirement following a global search.

She will provide strategic leadership and guidance across all elements of ART’s retirement offering.

Vincent has over 30 years of experience across a variety of product, strategy, and advice executive roles. She has worked at Macquarie Group, MLC, National Australia Bank, and most recently at BT.

Vincent will commence in the role in December 2023.