Australia is the sixth most cyber-breached country in the second quarter of 2023, according to the latest research study from VPN service Surfshark.

Australia had almost 2 million leaked accounts, or 15 leaked accounts per minute (11 times more than the first quarter).

The study also found that around 110.8 million accounts were breached globally in Q2, meaning about 14 accounts were compromised every second. The US had the highest number of leaked accounts at 49.8 million (45 per cent of the total), followed by Russia (15.3 million), Spain (3.7 million), France (3.4 million), and Turkey (2.8 million).

Additionally, Q2 has seen a significant 156 per cent increase from Q1 in breached users worldwide. North America experienced the most breaches, followed by Europe and Asia, while all other regions comprised less than five per cent of the total breaches for the quarter.

Nearly half of the breached accounts in Q2 were from the US. The countries with the highest breach density, which is the number of leaked accounts per 1,000 residents, were the US, Russia, Spain, Finland, and Australia.