State Street Corporation has appointed executive vice president Jessica Donohue as head of global investment insights, sustainability, and impact; replacing Rick Lacaille, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

In this role, Donohue will oversee State Street’s sustainability efforts and bring together investment insights and solutions to deepen the consultancy’s relationships.

Donohue has held a variety of senior roles for more than two decades with State Street including leading investor behaviour research at State Street Associates, the company’s partnership with academia, and then expanding her role to head this group.

She also served as chief innovation officer and head of advisory and information solutions for Global Exchange (now State Street Alpha) and head of performance and analytics for investment services. Most recently, she was the global head of State Street’s asset owner segment.

She will report to Lou Maiuri, president/chief operating officer/head of investment services.