Financial planning business coaching service Slipstream Group has appointed Nina Forbes as a business coach.

Forbes is a financial services and business professional with over 30 years of industry experience with a background in leadership coaching, financial planning, business growth, compliance, and operational excellence.

She has established and sold her own financial services business, Strategic Outsource Solutions, and worked as head of financial planning for Crowe Horwath in Queensland.

Additionally, Forbes has received industry recognition, including the distinguished services award from the Financial Planning Association (now part of the Financial Advice Association). She has also played active roles within the FPA, and co-founded ‘Women in Finance,’ an association dedicated to empowering women in the financial services sector.