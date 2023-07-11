Count’s executive leadership will undergo further changes with chief financial officer and onetime interim CEO Laurent Toussaint to depart the company later this year.

In an announcement to the ASX on Tuesday morning, the financial advice and accounting network formerly known as CountPlus said Laurent Toussaint advised of his intention to leave the firm at the of September to “pursue a new professional opportunity” and has commenced the process to find a new CFO.

Toussaint will continue in the role until 29 September and will be part of delivering the organisation’s full year financial results, as well as helping with the transition to his successor.

He had been in the role for five and a half years, stepping in as interim CEO after Matthew Rowe departed the company in early in 2022.

Rowe, a former FPA chair and industry leader, has since re-emerged as CEO of the SMSF administration business SuperConcepts formerly owned by AMP and bought out by private equity firm Pemba Capital Partners. He is also chair of the advisory board of advice group Kofkin Bond & Co.

Toussaint’s tenure included the purchase of Count Financial from Commonwealth Bank for $2.5 million in June 2019 after the big four bank bought it off Barry Lambert for $373 million in 2011.

Lambert founded CountPlus in 2007 and stepped down in April 2017, just over two years before the two companies reunited.The return to CountPlus included the bank offering coverage for future remediation now currently valued at $520 million.

The company had transitioned away from reliance on grandfathered revenue into a sustainable licensee in part driven by equity partnerships with advice practices.

Count ultimately turned to its former parent company for Rowe’s permanent replacement, hiring Hugh Humphrey who was an executive general manager at the big four bank from the start of 2016 to mid-2019.

Humphrey’s tenure has already overseen the re-brand of the group , scrapping of back-office/paraplanning service WealthAxis, and licensee Affinia Financial Advisers from TAL.