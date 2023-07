Ignition Advice has appointed Masons Stevens chief technology officer Enda Mahoney to lead the digital advice firm’s platform and product division.

In addition to his previous role at Mason Stevens, he has held senior leadership positions in fintech and institutional firms, including SS&C, Bravura, Blackrock Solutions, Macquarie Bank, Colonial First State, and BT Financial Group.

The addition of Mahoney follows the appointment of former FSC head Sally Loane as chair of Ignition in June.