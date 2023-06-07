Digital advice firm Ignition Advice has appointed former Financial Services Council CEO Sally Loane as chair.

Loane is an experienced chair, non-executive director, and business leader. She replaces the firm’s inaugural chair Peter Meurer, who is stepping down after serving eight years.

She will work with Meurer and the Ignition board during the transition period.

Loane departed the FSC in October 2021 after seven years leading the policy and advocacy organisation that represents the major financial product producers in Australia.