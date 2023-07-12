Global equities are the go-to choices for Australian investors, capturing a 22 per cent slice of the pie in the latest 100 funds launched by Equity Trustees.

Of the 100 funds, there are 53 domestic fund managers and 47 global fund managers.

Thirty-five (66 per cent) of the domestic managers are based in Sydney, 16 (30 per cent) are based in Melbourne, and two (four per cent) are based in Brisbane.

However, domestic equity funds accounted for just 15 per cent of the funds launched.

The next most popular funds were fixed income, with domestic funds accounting for 19 per cent of funds launched, compared to 15 per cent for global fixed income.

Additionally, he most of the new funds are directed towards retail investors (47 per cent), with less than a third (31 per cent) directed towards wholesale investors.

There was also a significant increase in funds developed by boutique managers from larger organisations.

Alternative products remained popular, including commodities, infrastructure, foreign exchange, and quant strategies. ETFs accounted for 12 per cent and real estate investment trusts (REITs) only 1 per cent.