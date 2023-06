Zurich Financial Services has appointed Matt Paterson as chief claims officer in Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, he will report directly to CEO Justin Delaney and be responsible for all claims teams and functions across Zurich’s retail life, group life, and general insurance business segments.

Paterson has over 20 years of experience in customer service, financial services, telecommunications, and consulting. Before joining Zurich, he was the group chief operations officer for nib.