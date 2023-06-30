Federated Hermes has appointed Sian Long as investment director of impact and sustainable equity strategies.

Long has 15 years of investment experience, and has presented and delivered long-term asset growth in impact and sustainable equity strategies across institutional and wholesale clients.

Before joining Federated Hermes, Long worked as a senior equity investment specialist for AXA Investment Managers. She was an associate investment director at Schroders between 2019 and 2021.

In her new role, Long will serve as a client facing-representative for Federated Hermes’ sustainable global equity, impact opportunities, SDG engagement, and biodiversity strategies. She will also work to improve the investment team’s capacity to maintain close management of portfolios.