Mercer senior partner David Knox has been made a Member of the Order of Australia for his service to the financial sector.

He has helped shape Australia’s retirement income system and influenced retirement income reforms in developed nations. He has also contributed to the development and design of an international pension index.

Additionally, Knox has played a leading role in the actuarial profession – from education to public policy and the professional conduct of actuaries throughout their careers. He is a senior actuary for Australia and the national research and policy leader.

Knox is also a member of the Conexus Institute advisory board, the philanthropic arm and think tank of Conexus Financial which focuses on improving retirement outcomes for Australians. Conexus Financial is the parent company of Professional Planner and Investment Magazine.