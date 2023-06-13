Cbus Super has appointed Kristian Fok as chief executive and Marianne Walker deputy CEO.

Fok was the fund’s chief investment officer for the past decade and acting CEO since the retirement of Justin Arter in May.

Walker has been a Cbus executive since 2019 and is also the fund’s chief member officer, joining the fund from Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services where she had been executive director of customer support.

As CIO, Kristian led the development and implementation of Cbus’ hybrid internalisation strategy, which has seen the management of 38 per cent of the fund’s assets brought in-house and total cumulative costs savings for members of over $500 million.

As of 31 December 2022, Cbus has over 875,000 members and $73 billion in funds under management.