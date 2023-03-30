After completion of two major mergers, the CEO of industry fund Cbus Super, Justin Arter, will retire in May.

Chief investment officer Kristian Fok has been appointed interim CEO with the fund to conduct a search for a new CEO.

Arter was appointed in July 2020 to lead Cbus and its merger-focused growth strategy. Since then, he has significantly expanded Cbus’ membership, funds under management, and industry footprint.

He completed the merger with Media Super and paved the way for a merger with EISS Super, which is expected to conclude in May.