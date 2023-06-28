AustralianSuper has promoted head of international investments Damian Moloney to the role of deputy CIO, effective 1 July.

Based in AustralianSuper’s London office for the past five years, Moloney had direct responsibility for the build out of the European and US offices, a key part of the fund’s global growth strategy.

Moloney will continue to have responsibility for the fund’s international offices as part the new role, which also includes global responsibility for strategy and oversight for the investment group.

Before joining the fund in 2018, Moloney served as CEO of Frontier Advisers and IFM Investors.

AustralianSuper currently has around half of its roughly $300 billion invested outside Australia, with around $85 billion invested in the US and almost $40 billion invested in the UK and Europe.

The fund expects the global team to grow from the current 100 staff to around 300 over the next three years, with around 130 in New York and 160 in London and a small team in Beijing, China.