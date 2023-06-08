Superannuation fund Australian Retirement Trust has made three executive changes including within its advice and membership divisions.

Head of advice, guidance, and education, Anne Fuchs, has been promoted to executive general manager of advice, guidance, and education.

Fuchs has held the role of head of advice role at ART for the last eight years (including Sunsuper) and sits on multiple boards and external advisory committees. She has previously held roles at the AFA, Pinnacle Practice, ING Australia, and Bankers Trust.

Lachlan East has been appointed as chief member officer. He has worked at ART (including Sunsuper) for over ten years and previously held senior leadership roles at Credit Suisse, Barclays Investment Bank, and Linc Energy.

Julie Bingham has been appointed chief of staff. She has spent the last six years at ART (including QSuper), most recently as member engagement general manager.

She spent over 20 years working at various organisations, including CitiStreet, MBF, Bupa, Mondial Assistance, the Australian Tax Office, and First State Super.

The appointments will take effect on 1 July. The moves follow previously announced investment team changes in March.