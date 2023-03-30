Australian Retirement Trust has appointed Andrew Fisher as head of investment strategy, while head of strategy for QSuper portfolios Damien Lillicrap has left the fund to pursue other opportunities.

This week, ART celebrated the first anniversary of the merger between QSuper and Sunsuper which created the fund in its current form.

Additionally, a head of investment resilience and planning role has been added to the leadership team, which will be advertised next week.

The updated investment team is structured as follows: