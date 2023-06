Super and platform comparison tool ProductRex has been acquired by Adviser Ratings.

The software was launched nearly two years ago by digital specialist Nick Topham and grew significantly in terms of adviser usage and the number of scenarios and FUA being modelled.

In a LinkedIn post, Adviser Ratings sounder Angus Woods said Topham “will be very much a part of our growth plans”.

Last December, Adviser Ratings acquired wealth data analytics and research business Beddoes Institute.